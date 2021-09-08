Courtyard By Marriott Celebrates The Reunion Of Football And Travel For The 2021-2022 NFL Season

The Official Hotel of the NFL Announces Return of the Super Bowl Sleepover Contest Plus Exclusive Moments Packages for Marriott Bonvoy Members Throughout the Upcoming Season

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands and the Official Hotel of the NFL, is celebrating the return of travel and live football games this fall with the launch of its fan favorite, Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest. NFL fans can enter for a chance to spend a night at the stadium on the eve of the Super Bowl LVI by sharing how football fuels their passion for travel.

NFL away games create unique opportunities for fans. These games give fans a reason to travel and explore new parts of the country and world while uniting with other fans. As the exclusive NFL hotel partner for over a decade, Courtyard and Marriott Bonvoy will bring fans closer to the game they love all season, through NFL experiences that embrace the transformative power of travel.

Calling All Football FansCommemorating the highly anticipated return of live sports, Courtyard is kicking off the NFL season by calling on fans to share their most memorable stories showcasing how their love of football has fueled their passion for travel. The winner and a guest will be awarded a long-awaited opportunity to travel and wake up inside the stadium in Los Angeles on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Whether traveling near or far, following a favorite team on the road provides unforgettable moments that forever transform us," said Diane Mayer, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands at Marriott International. "We are excited to once again, bring our NFL partnership to life by celebrating the powerful memories that fans have made while traveling for the love of football, an experience that they have missed so much in the past year and a half."

The winner of the Super Bowl Sleepover Contest will enjoy an overnight stay inside a stadium suite transformed into a Courtyard guest room overlooking the field. In addition to the sleepover, Courtyard will host the winner and a friend for a weekend of awe-inspiring experiences with access to exclusive events, culminating with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

Fans can enter by submitting a video on TikTok, Instagram or Twitter (or a photo on Instagram or Twitter) with the hashtag #CourtyardSuperBowlContest, showcasing how their love for football has fueled their passion for travel.

Entries will be judged on creativity, relevance, originality and impact. Finalists will advance to an interview round and the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest winner, along with their guest, will be announced in January. For more information on the official rules, visit Courtyard.com/NFL.

For travelers staying at Courtyard hotels across the U.S. and Canada during the season, Courtyard's Bistro Bar offers favorite game day food and drinks to enjoy while relaxing and watching the game.

Once-in-a-Lifetime NFL Experiences Through Marriott Bonvoy MomentsMembers of Marriott's award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, will have the opportunity to experience the football season like no-one else, thanks to the program's bucket list experiences platform, Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel at over 7500 hotels and everyday activities such as credit card spend, ride-sharing, or food delivery, members can bid for the chance to take part in exclusive experiences throughout the season. Over the past month, members have been bidding for the opportunity to access the NFL's Kickoff celebrations and seats to the Kickoff game. Other Moments packages will drop throughout the season, including the chance to lead the "Go Pack Go" chant at Green Bay Packers Home Games, and once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl packages that bring fans up close to the biggest night in football.

About Courtyard by Marriott ® Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,200 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

About Marriott BonvoyMarriott Bonvoy encompasses Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of brands - including the largest collection of luxury properties, award-winning loyalty program, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, online retail shop with 13 branded boutiques, and access to endless experiences - all available through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll in the loyalty program for free and receive member benefits, visit marriottbonvoy.com and to download the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, visit mobile-app.marriott.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

