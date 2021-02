Courtney Barton Joins Arcutis As Chief Compliance Officer And Chief Of Staff

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Courtney Barton has joined the company as Chief Compliance Officer and Chief of Staff. Ms. Barton will also serve as the company's Chief Privacy Officer.

"Courtney's extensive corporate and healthcare compliance background and proven track record of leadership make her the right leader to assume this important role within our company," said Keith Klein, Arcutis' General Counsel. "Arcutis is committed to conducting our business with the highest level of integrity and in full compliance with the laws and regulations that govern our operations. Courtney is an accomplished compliance and data privacy leader with extensive global experience in pharmaceutical and medical device industries and a proven track record of success, and I am confident that she will be successful in leading our comprehensive companywide compliance program, in addition to her role as our Chief of Staff."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Arcutis at this pivotal time in the company's evolution and applaud Arcutis' continued investment in compliance and data privacy," said Ms. Barton. "Arcutis is progressing on its bold strategy to become the preeminent innovation-driven medical dermatology company. I look forward to leading our comprehensive compliance program and acting as Chief of Staff as the company continues its impressive growth trajectory."

Ms. Barton brings over 17 years of corporate and healthcare compliance experience to Arcutis' growing team. Prior to joining Arcutis, Ms. Barton served as Vice President, Commercial Excellence & Chief Compliance Officer at Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla, USA. Ms. Barton has broad, global compliance and ethics expertise, having begun her compliance and ethics career at Winn-Dixie Stores, Incorporated before transitioning to roles in the pharmaceutical and medical device sector with Bausch + Lomb, Allergan, KYTHERA, Anacor and MannKind Corporation. She has also held positions with Merrill Lynch and Janus, including an appointment overseas. A graduate of Syracuse University, Ms. Barton holds Bachelor's degrees in Political Science and International Relations, both magna cum laude, and is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP) and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP US/E).

