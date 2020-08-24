CourtCall: A Network That Courts And The Justice Market Can Rely Upon

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As large mass-market collaboration services continue to be disrupted by hackers or capacity demands, CourtCall's secure and reliable purpose-built network continues to serve.

"The mass-market shared collaboration platforms, such as Zoom, that provide services to local clubs, universities, schools, families and businesses of all sizes are being stretched by the needs created by the pandemic. Courts, attorneys and other justice partners are continuing to see that "free" and "low-cost" shared solutions do have limitations and are not built for the workflows of our nation's courts," said Bob Alvarado, CEO of CourtCall. "As courts and those who rely upon them experience thousands and thousands of dollars of costs and lost productivity associated with outages and hearing delays, courts and the public increasingly appreciate that 'free' and 'low-cost' do, in fact, come with a heavy price when the important work of courts is delayed or cannot be completed," Alvarado continued. "Courts should not continue to subject themselves to the real expenses associated with free and low-cost offerings that simply do not allow them to effectively and efficiently complete their important work. CourtCall has served the specific needs of our nation's courts for over two decades - including during hurricanes, earthquakes, fires and other natural disasters. We have the experience to serve the needs of each court, no matter how large or small - and in every proceeding type. Courts are coming to CourtCall for a trusted, supported and sustainable, not stop-gap, solution," Alvarado concluded.

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote court appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings.

