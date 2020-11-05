Court TV To World Premiere New Original Special 'Hollywood Predator: The Trial Of Harvey Weinstein' Sunday, November 8th At 7:00 P.M. (ET)

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, today announced Hollywood...

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, today announced Hollywood Predator: The Trial of Harvey Weinstein , a brand-new, one-hour original special premiering on Sunday, November 8 th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Court TV was the only news organization covering the rape trial of Weinstein live as it happened and gavel-to-gavel . Hollywood Predator: The Trial of Harvey Weinstein is a deep dive into the fall of the movie mogul, giving viewers a chance to uncover exactly what happened in the New York courthouse that served as the stage for a trial many never thought possible.

Through testimonials, in-depth interviews, celebrity voices and striking media coverage, Hollywood Predator: The Trial of Harvey Weinstein will also spotlight the courageous women who decided to tell their powerful stories. The hour-long special will also explore how this pivotal time led to the #MeToo Movement rising to prominence as a phoenix from the ashes of Weinstein's once-legendary career.

