Court Finds Rimini Street Continues To Infringe And Is Entitled To No Damages

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in Rimini Street, Inc. v. Oracle International, the District Court for the District of Nevada ruled decisively in Oracle's favor on seven separate motions for partial summary judgment, granting in full or in part every Oracle motion and denying in full every Rimini Street motion. The court found that certain past Rimini Street support practices infringed at least 17 Oracle copyrights, and that certain Rimini Street purportedly "new" support practices continue to infringe Oracle's copyrights. The court also dismissed various Rimini Street claims and defenses. When this case proceeds to trial, Rimini Street will have no claims for damages, while Oracle will proceed with numerous damages claims.

"We are grateful for the Court's thorough and well-reasoned opinion, which finds that Rimini Street infringed in the past, and continues to infringe, Oracle's intellectual property. Customers considering Rimini Street should understand that this serial infringer continues to disregard Oracle's copyrights, and we'll be seeking additional substantial damages at trial for this unlawful conduct," said Dorian Daley, Oracle Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

