Coursera To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In June

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) announces that management will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the following conferences in June:

William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock ConferenceDate: Thursday, June 3, 2021Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ETSpeaker: Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive officer

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferenceDate: Tuesday, June 8, 2021Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ETSpeaker: Ken Hahn, chief financial officer

A live webcast and archived replay will be available on Coursera's investor relations website at investor.coursera.com.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 82 million registered learners as of March 31, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor's and master's degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology, and business.

