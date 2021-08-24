Couplings Market Growth Worth USD 126.57 Million In Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by USD 126.57 million during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the couplings market to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Couplings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Couplings Market is segmented as below:

Product

Elastomeric Couplings



Metallic Couplings



Mechanical Couplings



Other Couplings

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Couplings Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, ABB Ltd., MECVEL Srl, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Timken Co., The Tsubaki Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the couplings market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas :

Couplings Market size

Couplings Market trends

Couplings Market industry analysis

Couplings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist couplings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the couplings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the couplings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of couplings market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elastomeric couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metallic couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

ABB Ltd.

MECVEL Srl

Regal Beloit Corp.

Rexnord Corp.

Siemens AG

Smiths Group Plc

The Timken Co.

The Tsubaki Group

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

