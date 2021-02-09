County Of Kaua'i, NIC Hawaii Provide New Digital Landfill Payment Services

The County of Kaua'i's Finance Department, the Department of Public Works (DPW) - Solid Waste Division and NIC Hawaii have launched an online payment platform to accept digital landfill payments.

The County of Kaua'i's Finance Department, the Department of Public Works (DPW) - Solid Waste Division and NIC Hawaii have launched an online payment platform to accept digital landfill payments. The service went live on Feb. 1 and can be accessed via pay.ehawaii.gov/kauai.

"We're excited to launch a landfill payment system online," said Reiko Matsuyama, Director of Finance for the County of Kaua'i Finance Department. "This digital solution will provide our customers with an online payment experience and continues our commitment to improve our services to our community."

Launched on the NIC Hawaii Payment Platform, the system allows customers to either pay as a guest or as a logged-in user. Those who log in to make payments can also view their account and payment history.

In addition, the system allows the County of Kaua'i Solid Waste Divison staff to upload billing files and retrieve payment files on demand, enabling a more streamlined process workflow. The platform also features a shopping cart, giving public users the option to pay for multiple invoices at one time.

"Our ongoing partnership with the County of Kaua'i has enabled the creation of this digital government solution," said Burt Ramos, NIC Hawaii General Manager. "We want to help them provide fast, efficient and safe mechanisms for their citizens to interact with the County."

The online landfill payments service was created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, Hawaii's digital government solutions partner.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii, a division of digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., manages the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to Chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. is the nation's leading digital government solutions and payments company, partnering with more than 7,000 federal, state and local agencies. Since its start in Kansas in 1992, NIC has developed 17,000+ digital solutions, spanning the areas of payments, licensing, outdoor recreation, health care and enterprise technology services. In 2020, NIC securely processed 400 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

