Country Roads RV Center Posts New Blog About Upgrading A Travel Trailer To An Electric Trailer Tongue Jack

The Blog Includes Step-By-Step Instructions on How to Install this Type of Jack as Well as a Frequently Asked Questions Section

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center know that when their customers bring in their RVs, travel trailers, or toy haulers for service, they will often also ask about options that will make their next camping trip go even more smoothly.

For example, a fairly common request is to upgrade a travel trailer to an electric trailer tongue jack that will make the hooking and decoupling process easier and less time-consuming.

To help people safely handle this installation, the founders recently posted a new instructional blog to the Country Roads RV Center website.

To read the article, which is titled "RV Upgrade Series: Upgrading Travel Trailer To An Electric Trailer Tongue Jack" in its entirety, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/rv-upgrade-series-upgrading-travel-trailer-to-an-electric-trailer-tongue-jack/ .

"First, be sure all wheels chocks for your camper are in place to prevent slippage and unintended rolling of the trailer," the blog notes.

"Next, we had to remove the three bolts attaching the existing jack to the tongue. A torque or mechanic's wrench should make short work of this."

At this point, it is time to lift the old jack out of the hole on the tongue; the manual crank should slide out pretty easily. Then, the new electric tongue jack can be inserted into the hole so it can be bolted into place with the existing bolts.

As the blog notes, people who wish to install their own electric trailer tongue jack must follow the steps precisely to maximize their safety and prevent personal injury or damage to the rig. For people who are unsure about doing this job themselves, they are always welcome to bring their rig to the Country Roads RV Center for assistance.

