Country Music Legend Hank Williams, Jr. To Live Stream A Rare Unplugged Performance From The Iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar Exclusively On Sessions Live

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live-streaming music platform Sessions Live is excited to announce an intimate show with country music legend Hank Williams, Jr. on November 20th from the world famous Cowboy Bar in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The socially distanced event,' Once in a Lifetime: An Evening with Hank Williams, Jr.,' will be streamed globally to more than 200 countries, making it technically Williams' biggest show to date. Embracing new technology, during a time when touring is not an option for artists, this event will be the first live stream and virtual Q&A that Williams has ever done.

The limited capacity event which sold out in less than two minutes, will feature an interactive Q&A and storytelling following his musical performance. General Admission is $20.00, and $25 day of show. For the General Admission plus the Q&A, it's $70

Country musicians have been flocking to Sessions, including such artists as Lee Brice, Adam Doleac, Darby, Emily Ann Roberts, Jon Langston, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, The Shadowboxers, Spencer Crandall, Scotty McCreery, and Temecula Road. Producing a socially distanced show at an intimate venue with such an iconic artist as Williams, Sessions creates an opportunity for artists to put on performances that are simultaneously more intimate but virtually reach wider audiences. Hank comments, "I'm looking forward to returning to Jackson Hole and the legendary Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for the first time in over 40 years. It will be a special stripped-down performance."

Co-founded by digital music pioneer and Pandora founder Tim Westergren and serial virtual game entrepreneur Gordon Su, Sessions stands alone as the only platform that provides all of the necessary components for musicians: live streaming infrastructure, large scale audience marketing, and a fan engagement system that drives direct monetization. With this event, Sessions is amplifying the reach and revenue potential of a local show, the bread and butter of the world's working musicians. "Hank's show is a great example of the power of livestreaming on a platform like Sessions. With our ability to market this show globally, an enormous audience around the world will be 'in the room' for this special experience," he says. "And through our interactive features, they will be able to connect with the artist in an exciting new way."

With more than 70 million records sold, five-time Entertainer of the Year, Hank Williams, Jr., will perform for the first time since being named the newest inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame. " Once in a Lifetime.," will be an unplugged journey through his storied career, and will mark his first appearance in Jackson Hole since he played The Cowboy in 1980. For his live performance Hank Jr. will play an unprecedented scaled-down show that will feature many of his iconic hits. Following current state and local health guidance, this will be a sit-down-only show with limited, socially-distanced seating.

General Admission- $20.00. Day of Show ($25.00) General Admission + Q&A- $70.00General Admission + Q&A + Exclusive Show T-Shirt - $110 (all in w/ shipping) Available to US Residents Only General Admission + Q&A + Exclusive Show T-Shirt + signed poster $160.00 (limited qty to 100) (all in w/ shipping) Available to US Residents OnlyThe VIP "Q&A" Fans will login to zoom and get a special virtual hang with Hank Williams Jnr

About SessionsCo-founded by digital music pioneer and Pandora founder Tim Westergren and seasoned game developer Gordon Su, Sessions stands alone as the only platform that is actually spending money on marketing to help artists build a fanbase and earn an income. The live streaming platform recently broke news that during the next six months they are committed to driving one billion impressions for artists across Facebook, Instagram and other ad networks. Sessions is the only platform that provides all of the necessary components for musicians: live streaming infrastructure, audience, fan interaction, monetization and a proprietary AI-driven marketing engine. Sessions is creating a space to bring artists and fans together for intimate live experiences. Available online and on all mobile devices worldwide, artists and fans can play more, earn more, experience more in Sessions.

About HANK WILLIAMS, JR. It's hard to imagine what it would be like to be the only son of Hank Williams, the long-gone, legendary, lonesome singer whose short life transformed country music forever. Raised in Nashville, Hank Jr. learned music from some of the finest teachers: Earl Scruggs gave him banjo lessons; Jerry Lee Lewis showed him piano licks. He was mentored by Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash who was Hank's godmother. At age 11, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, walking across the same stage his father had walked upon just a few years before. After a decade of playing songs in his father's traditional style, Hank Jr. found his own voice. After a near-death, 550-foot fall from a Montana mountain, Hank Jr. discovered his own, unique brand of rebel-country music embracing the full-band sounds of southern rock. Over the next forty years, with countless hit records and awards, his name has become one of the most recognizable in American culture. He even won four Emmy Awards for reworking his smash "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight" to serve as the theme song for the NFL's Monday Night Football for almost a quarter century.

About Cowboy BarThe Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, established in 1937, is widely regarded as a national treasure and is regularly named one of the top honky-tonks in the country. The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar is committed to continuing its rich tradition of hosting the most iconic names in country music. #saddleup.

