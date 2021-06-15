Country Life Vitamins Celebrates Everyday Heroes With The Launch Of The Great List

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Country Life Vitamins announces the debut of The Great List, a platform that celebrates and honors everyday people, inspirational leaders, impactful community members and overall doers of good. The vitamin and supplement brand that is committed to each and every person's wellness and overall greatness goals has created The Great List to share the stories of those achieving the extraordinary and uplifting others in their everyday lives. Nominations are now open through The Great List Nomination Page .

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8902551-country-life-vitamins-great-list-nominations/

To showcase what it means to be a part of The Great List, Country Life has inducted its founding members. Each inspires greatness, symbolizes integrity, and promotes individuality -- all of which Country Life Vitamins stands proudly for and around. The Great Listers include:

Doctor Elvis Francois - "As a doctor, I am constantly meeting people who inspire greatness and I love sharing their incredible stories, especially through my passion for singing. The last year has made me realize how powerful my voice and platform are and I'm honored to join The Great List as it provides another avenue for me to continue to educate, inspire and uplift people across the country."

Rohan Murphy - "As a nationally recognized youth motivational speaker, one of the sentiments I try to instill in others is inclusivity. It's a huge part of my everyday work and why I am so proud to be part of The Great List. As a kid, it would have helped to know someone who represented the same challenges that I was going through, especially as I learned to navigate the world with physical disabilities, which is why I speak to kids across the country and empower them to be the best they can be."

Katie Crenshaw - "Advocating for body positivity helped me acknowledge that my body is good, capable and truly miraculous. Through my "Her Body Can" movement, I encourage women to post an image of their bodies without filters to promote inner confidence and individuality. I've built a community of people who power their greatness daily, and The Great List is an excellent platform to continue and further raise awareness around the conversation."

Taylor Marae - "As a Registered Dietician, I am constantly witnessing wins both big and small amongst my clients, which is why I am so excited to be celebrating those who are powering their greatness. My battle with anxiety has been a long journey, and one I still am overcoming as I help others do the same. My experiences made me the person I am today, and I hope to continue inspiring others through The Great List."

"Country Life was founded on the idea of inspiring greatness and connecting with consumers to better their every day, no matter what that might look like to them," said Country Life's Chief Marketing Officer, Donna Iannucci. "The Great List allows us to shine a light on those who embody these same qualities and provide them with a platform to share the often under-recognized impact they've made on their communities."

Through July 13, Country Life will be accepting nominations from across the country, inviting everyone to share the stories of those who inspire others and who fully embody Country Life's mission of Powering Greatness. A simple form will ask the nominators to showcase how the nominee builds these meaningful connections and why they deserve one of the five spots on The Great List. Each Great Lister will not only receive a certificate honoring their induction and be recognized on Country Life's social media channels, but will also receive $500 worth of Country Life products to power their greatness even further.

Country Life will also make a donation on behalf of every new inductee to like-minded charities including No Barriers , Angela's House and DoSomething.

For anyone who puts forward a nominee via The Great List nomination page , Country Life will give 15% off a future order and the opportunity to refer a friend for $20 off their next purchases as a thank you for helping shine a light on inspiring people.

For more information about The Great List, follow @countrylifevitamins or visit countrylifevitamins.com .

About Country Life VitaminsCountry Life Vitamins has been dedicated to providing consumers with nutritional and lifestyle products for 50 years. With the goal of empowering individuals on their personal journeys, the team at Country Life Vitamins has made it their mission to offer the supplementation necessary to live a more fulfilling life. For decades, Country Life Vitamins has been a leading source for wellness education and a trusted shop for natural products that are ethically sourced, made with the highest quality raw ingredients and proud to be backed by the B-Corp standard. From multi-vitamins and minerals to fitness optimization and skincare, Country Life Vitamins celebrates inclusivity, individuality and ultimately provides consumers with the tools-and encouragement -to power their greatness in all facets of life.

MEDIA CONTACTBullfrog + Baum Lily Stearns / Sasha Lampert CL@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/country-life-vitamins-celebrates-everyday-heroes-with-the-launch-of-the-great-list-301312945.html

SOURCE Country Life Vitamins