COUNTRY Financial® Partners With Loveland Innovations And Integrates IMGING® Technology Into Their Property Claims Process

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COUNTRY Financial® has partnered with Loveland Innovations to centralize the collection and analysis of their property claim data in IMGING® and its proprietary AI-powered damage detection. By adopting IMGING's inspection tools and data analysis capabilities, adjusters, analysts, auditors, and management can collaborate in one single source of property claims data. Through this partnership, Loveland Innovations will provide COUNTRY Financial's property claims department with IMGING's® AI-powered inspection platform and on-demand virtual inspection services.

"We were searching for an end-to-end inspection and data solution, and with Loveland Innovations, we found it," says John Butkus, Director, Property Claims at COUNTRY Financial. "From minimizing adjuster time on roofs with the use of our drones, to utilizing their IMGING On-Demand inspection service with our field staff and desk adjusting team, to centralizing claim data in one platform, Loveland Innovations has built an ecosystem that checks all of the boxes for property claims. We are now doing in IMGING what used to require multiple vendors."

"COUNTRY Financial is a leader in adopting innovative technologies in the property casualty insurance sector," says Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations. "They understand the future of property claims processing is about simplifying and streamlining workflows through advanced technologies that reduce cycle times and produce consistent and meaningful results. We're excited about our partnership with COUNTRY Financial and the opportunity to work together with them in realizing their new vision of workflows and property analytics."

Loveland Innovations' IMGING®, is a property data and inspection platform that serves as a centralized hub for all captured claims data. It automates and makes consistent data capture easy with patented technology, provides precise 3-D models and measurements, organizes photos to custom specifications in the cloud, uses automated artificial intelligence to identify potential damage for adjuster review, and makes reporting, sharing, and collaboration simple.

About COUNTRY Financial®

The COUNTRY Financial® group ( www.countryfinancial.com) serves approximately one million households and businesses throughout the United States. It offers a wide range of financial products and services from auto, home, business and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure, and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.

