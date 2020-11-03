Counter Threat Solutions Named To Washington Business Journal's Top 25 Largest Cybersecurity Firms In Greater D.C.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has earned a spot on the Washington Business Journal's list of the 25 largest cybersecurity firms in the greater Washington, D.C. area. This annual list ranks regional companies based upon reported metro-area revenue, and this is the first year CTS has garnered recognition.

"We are honored to have made this list," reports Luca Ducceschi, CIO for Counter Threat Solutions. He adds: "We have a growing staff of certified IT professionals and recognition on the top 25 list illustrates our ability to secure business and deliver upon our clients' challenges."

Ducceschi leads the firm's IT sales and implementation division, CTS BEACON. This business unit employs IT specialists certified in project management, IT IL, Agile, and Scrum and provides best-in-class solutions with a particular focus on Salesforce and ServiceNow implementation.

According to CTS BEACON Director of Sales Suzanne Spencer, the company serves a variety of federal clients as well as businesses and organizations in the commercial, enterprise, financial, and public sectors. "We specialize in advisory, IT service management, and implementation services onsite and have earned ServiceNow Premier Partner status sales with a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 9.5."

About Counter Threat SolutionsCounter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company. CTS provides cleared, mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative commercial, enterprise, financial, and public sector clientele. The firm's IT sales and implementation division, CTS BEACON, is a ServiceNow Premier Partner and has earned a ServiceNow customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 9.5. Learn more at ctstruenorth.com.

