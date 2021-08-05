Counter Threat Solutions Acquires Quantitative Analytics, LLC

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second strategic acquisition, Reston VA-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions (CTS) has purchased Quantitative Analytics, LLC of Stafford, VA. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Established in 2011, Quantitative Analytics provides program management, data analytics, logistics and air operations, and financial management services to military, government, and commercial customers. The merger brings added expertise and personnel to expand CTS' service offerings and diversify its client base.

"The talent, experience, and commonality in our client base makes this merger a logical combination of our two firms," explains Theresa Keith, CEO of Counter Threat Solutions. "Quantitative Analytics complements our existing management consulting services and broadens our depth in data visualization and predictive analytics and expands our capabilities in Logistics Management and Aviation Operations (L&AO), particularly within the Intelligence and Defense communities."

Joining CTS in key operational roles are Quantitative Analytics president and CEO Robert J. Darling. Darling, founder of the firm, is a 20-plus year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He piloted attack helicopters in Desert Shield and Desert Storm; was selected to fly as a presidential pilot with Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), worked as an airlift operations officer for the White House Military Office; and served as the Department of the Navy Flying Hour Program manager at the Pentagon. A sought-after speaker on crisis leadership, Darling is the author of "24 Hours Inside the President's Bunker, 9/11/01: The White House," and the owner of Turning Point Crisis Management- USA, a crisis leadership training and technology firm located in Stafford, VA.

"Bob and I share a heritage of military service and commitment to national defense, and we have a mutual respect and admiration for what each other has accomplished as entrepreneurs and as Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB)," reports Keith.

"Our shared ability to bring creative solutions and professional resources to meet our clients' most complex challenges will allow our legacy to live on in CTS," adds Darling. "I am excited for our future as we join forces with CTS."

About Quantitative Analytics Quantitative Analytics, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in aviation operations, financial management, program management, cost and performance modeling, and logistics. From comprehensive management consulting and IT services to staff augmentation, Quantitative Analytics has earned a reputation for delivering technical solutions to complex operational and logistics challenges. Learn more about Quantitative Analytics at quantitative-analytics.com.

About Counter Threat Solutions Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company providing mission-savvy subject matter experts skilled in analysis, finance, multimedia, administrative support, program management, and IT solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense communities as well as commercial clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn .

