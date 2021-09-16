Countdown To The Chinese Digital Century: Global Guide To The Belt And Road Initiative (BRI)
An economic electronic encyclopedia to the Belt and Road and future of the global economy. An introductory overview emphatically explains the Belt and Road from trade and infrastructure construction, to philosophy, outcomes, corridors, cooperation, finance, and selected country profiles.
The Chinese Century is imminent and understanding what will be the world's largest economy, its culture, and its philosophy will be imperative to navigate the new world. China is now at the forefront of global innovation seen for example in the likes of AI, big data, e-commerce, social media, electric vehicles, fintech, and drones. New technologies of the future such as 5G, the IoT, autonomous vehicles, and blockchain will take China into the stratosphere however driven by its entrepreneurial flair, academic brainpower, public support, and hyper-speed consumption of the world's most powerful middle class.
China led the world for much of global economic history pioneering the likes of the compass, paper, printing, silk, and gunpowder. Now it will lead again realistically as early as 2025 and it will radically reshape the world in terms of technology, urbanization, rural transformation, culture, and the Belt and Road. China Heralds A New Global Economy. The most transformational global event in history will be the Belt and Road (until 2050). Just as China was at the heart of the ancient Silk Road it will create a contemporary globalization for the modern era that reflects its position as the economic centre and future of the world. The Belt and Road Initiative will be the manifestation of the Chinese Dream and Chinese Century that it will come to define.
An introductory overview emphatically explains the Belt and Road from trade and infrastructure construction, to philosophy, outcomes, corridors, cooperation, finance, and selected country profiles. The initiative is then detailed in an encyclopedic form in a comprehensive regional guide from Asia to Latin America explaining what has been specifically invested in each country complete with project analyses such as Egypt and the New Cairo and Malaysia and the Forest City.
These will redefine future global construction of smart cities as the Digital Silk Road further exports Chinese technology in the form of high-speed rail, AI, 5G, the IoT, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, and blockchain for example. The new economic world order in 2030 and 2050 is outlined in the form of GDP rankings and why for example India and Indonesia will become China's key strategic partners while Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, and Nigeria will also assume increasing significance.
Individual projections for GDP growth between 2021 and 2025 are included as well as specific BRI contributions to 2040 GDP. The world will need to understand the Belt and Road as China assumes outright global leadership. A wider Asian Century, already beginning to make its presence felt through India, Russia, and Turkey, will add a further dramatic dimension as Vietnam, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Iran break into the world's 30 biggest economies and Indonesia scales the top four. New technological hubs and centres of innovation will also emerge in places such as Almaty, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, and Bangkok. The economic future dynamism is Asia and increasingly Africa.
The Belt and Road will transform the rest of the world by solving its infrastructural, trading, logistical, and technological deficits. By building a transportation network of roads, railways, and ports, as well as catalysing early industrialising manufacturing bases and exporting Chinese advanced technological innovation, the long-latent economic entrepreneurial potential of the rest of the world will be harnessed and brought to life lifting upwards of 40 million out of poverty along the way as their modernising economies leapfrog by building last.
The Belt and Road has many layers and it is ever-evolving from six land corridors stretching across Eurasia, maritime routes from the Horn of Africa to the Arctic, academic and cultural collaboration, a 5G-IoT inspired digital data realm, to satellites and outer space. It is distinctly Chinese in its epic scale, vision, and ambition. History has come full-circle and the dawn of the new world has arrived; it is Asian but with a Chinese twist. Beijing is the new Chang'an. The future has been designed in China and the Dragon's Digital Dynasty is ready to go global.
