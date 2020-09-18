Countdown To Croc Day: A Month-Long Celebration For Crocs' Biggest Fans

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the passion and authenticity of CrocNation, Croctober, a month-long celebration of the brand and its iconic Classic Clog, is back and bigger than ever. In fact, Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - Get Report a global leader in innovative, casual footwear, will celebrate this monumental time of the year with a little extra 'charm' and community engagement.

Beginning September 22, the brand will debut its first-ever Croctober Jibbitz™ charm Calendar, which includes 23 days of Jibbitz™ charm surprises (including 50 charms) to help fans countdown to the marquee moment of the season: Croc Day on October 23. Each day of Croctober will take personalization to the next level with the excitement culminating with one more big surprise - not to be revealed until Croc Day.

"Croctober is all about celebrating our passionate fans and the importance of being yourself," said Heidi Cooley, Crocs Head of Global Marketing. "Together with the Croc Day celebration, we have turned the month into a full-blown, fan-forward holiday. We will encourage our fans to have fun and be bold, because if you're a Crocs fan, all other holidays pale in comparison to Croctober."

Starting October 1, CrocNation, the group of social media superfans that first staked claim to #NationalCrocDay in 2017 to show love for the brand, can follow along with Crocs on social media and, together, open each day's designated Jibbitz™ charms that align to a community call-to-action.

What first started as a stateside ode to Crocs quickly turned into an annual, global celebration of Croc Day as part of the brand's Come As You Are™ campaign. In 2018, the brand released a custom gold faux crocodile-textured Classic Clog, and in 2019, fans got 'lit' with a limited-edition, Classic Clog featuring a fully-loaded curated assortment of custom, glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz™ charms - the first of their kind.

The countdown to Croc Day will include a #StrapBack TikTok challenge conducted in collaboration with Afterpay, our new payment partner that gives Crocs fans the ability to receive pairs immediately and pay in four installments over time, interest-free. Together, we're enabling TikTok creators to dance along with a fan-inspired rap while finding interesting ways to do things with their Crocs™ shoes strap back. In addition to settling the age-old 'Crocs and Socks' debate, the brand will also sprinkle in surprise and delight activations to make this year's celebration a bright moment in an otherwise challenging year.

The Croctober Jibbitz™ charm Calendar will be available globally on Crocs.com , in select Crocs retail stores and select wholesale partners for $49.99 beginning September 22. Go buy it, tag @Crocs and celebrate the month with us as only CrocNation knows how. Because if you're a Crocs fan, all other holidays and even birthdays pale in comparison to Croc Day.

About Crocs, Inc. Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Crocs' proprietary Croslite™ material, a molded footwear technology, is included in the vast majority of Crocs' collection and delivers extraordinary comfort with each step. Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

