Countdown To Cravings! White Castle® Breaks Ground In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! White Castle®, home of The Original Slider® and America's first fast-food hamburger chain, broke ground and began construction today on its Orlando location. The site will be the largest free-standing White Castle in the world. The family-owned business, founded in 1921, has been satisfying cravings for more than 99 years. The Orlando Castle marks the beloved brand's return to Florida since operating a Castle in Miami in the 1960s.

Located in southwest Orlando at Unicorp's $1 billion The Village at O-Town West mixed-use development, White Castle expects to start satisfying Central Florida "Cravers" by Spring 2021. The 4,567-square foot restaurant will include indoor and outdoor seating and two drive-through lanes, highlighted by the brand's eye-catching tower in a sleek, modern industrial-style architectural design. The new restaurant is expected to bring 120 new jobs to the area.

"As a family-owned business, we're always tuned in to what our customers and fans are saying," noted White Castle President and CEO Lisa Ingram, a fourth-generation family member. "White Castle has many fans in the Orlando area and across Florida who have been eager for us to come here, and we're thrilled to satisfy their crave."

Joining White Castle leaders during the highly-anticipated private groundbreaking festivities held earlier today were Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Commissioner District I Betsy VanderLey, development partners and invited guests. Remarked Unicorp CEO Chuck Whittall, "The Village at O-Town West is a great immersive entertainment complex, and bringing White Castle here is a crowning touch for our development."

Since its beginning nearly 100 years ago, White Castle has held fast to its founder's belief that families everywhere should be able to enjoy an evening at a restaurant with tasty food at a great value. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle is excited to venture south to become part of the Central Florida community, providing a place where morning, noon and night, fans can satisfy their cravings and create memorable moments.

Founded in 1921, White Castle is home to The Original Slider ®, recognized by Time Magazine as the most influential burger of all time.

About White Castle ® White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for almost 100 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider ® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible ™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

About UnicorpHeadquartered in Orlando, Florida, Unicorp is the passionate developer creating unique destinations that transcend time. From luxury resorts and communities, comprehensive mixed-use village centers, the finest apartments, unparalleled retail centers to grand scale master-planned communities, Unicorp National Developments, Inc., continues to be a trusted leader in selecting, securing, and developing exceptional properties that not only endure but build stronger and more beautiful communities.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/countdown-to-cravings-white-castle-breaks-ground-in-orlando-301177670.html

SOURCE White Castle