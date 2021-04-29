CounselorDirect Announces Partnership With The State Of Georgia's Rental Assistance Program

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CounselorDirect, powered by HOTB Software, a leading large enterprise software solution developer for federal and state governments, announced its partnership with the state of Georgia's Rental Assistance Program, which provides emergency rental assistance to tenants and landlords.

HOTB's SaaS platform CounselorDirect enables the state of Georgia to streamline its rental fund allocation program and provides it with a comprehensive software solution that simplifies providing tenants with rental and utility assistance. The solution allows for secure operational tools and compliance processes to be observed and tenant and landlord data to be securely organized.

The CounselorDirect platform includes the ability to handle everything from application, eligibility, automated underwriting, approval, cash flow management, and automated status updates. Additionally, CounselorDirect is providing the fundamental tools needed by the state of Georgia to help allocate $552 million from the U.S. Treasury's Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords whose finances have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are providing the most powerful and secure platform to Georgia's Rental Assistance Program to assist in managing and navigating the complex task of allocation on both the side of the tenant and landlord," said Andy Firoved, CEO, HOTB. "CounselorDirect's full functionality capability has a proven track record and our turn-key solution goes well beyond anything else on the market. Our partnership with the state of Georgia is a strong testament to the success, innovation, and competency of CounselorDirect."

The Georgia Rental Assistance Program, run by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is allocating its funds from the U.S. Treasury and is providing up to 15 months of rental assistance and utility assistance, paid directly to landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. The program is working towards keeping individuals and families in their homes during the pandemic and is helping to ensure that those greatly affected by the pandemic are housed.

About HOTB SoftwareHaving its founding in developing large and complex enterprise software solutions for federal and state governments that have appropriated more than $6 billion in program and assistance on behalf of the U.S. Treasury and over 14 state agency clients, HOTB provides the leading and most comprehensive enterprise and compliance risk mitigation software applications. HOTB software applications allow information security and governance professionals to reclaim control over sensitive and regulated data through powerful collaboration, process, and automation. In an environment with increasingly complicated regulations, the result of using our applications is fulfilling compliance and passing accreditations and audits with less effort, time, and expense.

About Georgia Department of Community AffairsThe Georgia Department of Community Affairs is devoted to lending a helping hand to communities on their journey to growth and prosperity, helping lay the groundwork for economic opportunities and local development efforts across the state. Their programs reflect diverse efforts to provide an array of community-focused services at the state and local levels.

