Council For Federal Cannabis Regulation Hires Sarah A. Chase As New Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheri Orlowitz, Founder and President of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR), announced today the appointment of Sarah A. Chase as the organization's first Executive Director. A lifelong champion for mission-driven and social impact programs, Chase brings direction, focus and motivation to the Council's mission to educate, advocate, communicate and support the creation of informed, intelligible, and inclusive federal laws and regulations for the cannabis industry.

"My vision for CFCR is to ensure that we become - and will always remain -- the most trusted, and collaborative resource for the federal regulatory agencies, Congress, the White House, and the diversity of stakeholders within the cannabis industry," Chase said. "CFCR has been carefully structured to be the most dependable conduit through which information, knowledge, and accurate scientific information and research can be shared to ensure a safe and legal regulatory pathway. CFCR will educate, advocate, and communicate with honesty, efficiency, and integrity."

For nearly two decades, Chase has worked primarily with start-up companies in the media, broadcast and communication space. She has held various COO, CFO, Communication, and Business Development positions and has worked closely with executive teams in the United States, Europe and Asia to translate high-level visions into realized corporate entities.

From 2016 through 2020, Chase served as the Chief Operating Officer for Alan Alda's Communication Training Company (ACT), mentoring with the legendary actor, writer and director while helping to bring his proven improv and communication methods to the world. Working closely with Alda, Chase established the first-of-its-kind public-private partnership (PPP) with the State University of New York ( SUNY). The company grew from ground zero to more than $2.5M in net profit within the first two years. Because of this growth and success, Alda achieved his dream of donating the profits directly back to the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University, to further advance the better communication of science.

As the Executive Producer, writer, and voice-over artist for Alda's Clear+Vivid podcasts, Chase produced in excess of a hundred episodes generating more than 15 million downloads. The lineup included such notable guests as Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Julie Andrews, Madeline Albright, Tina Fey, Michael J. Fox, Judge Judy, Isabella Rossellini and others.

Chase previously led communication and media training workshops for several corporate clients as well as at the United Nations, NASA, the Nature Conservancy and various "Shark Tank" events. She has served as an executive committee member of the National Small Business Association in Washington, D.C. and was a featured panelist and consultant with the Global Coalition for Aging at the Council on Foreign Relations. Earlier in her career she worked in both London and Frankfurt, advising a diverse range of clients and companies. She also served as a featured political commentator on Sky News and BBC Radio.

"Sarah's expertise in the fields of communication, fundraising and business development uniquely qualifies her for this role," said Orlowitz. "Her passion for justice and social causes meshes perfectly with the Council's overall mission."

For additional information, please visit uscfcr.org.

ABOUT CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) non-profit that serves as a forum in which stakeholders -- both from the federal government and industry -- can analyze and support the creation of informed, intelligible, and inclusive federal laws and regulations to govern the cannabis industry. CFCR exists to educate, advocate, and communicate.

