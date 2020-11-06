Coulson Aviation Awarded US Forest Service Contract

RENO, Nev., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulson Aviation has been awarded a 5-year aerial firefighting contract for their Boeing 737 FIRELINER aircraft by the United States Forest Service (USFS).

"We are honored to have our Boeing 737 FIRELINER selected by the USFS as the highest ranked aircraft/vendor in the latest Next Generation Airtanker contract award," said Britt Coulson, President and COO of Coulson Aviation. "With the impressive 4,000 USG payload of both our B737 and C-130, our fleet continues to provide agencies with the largest capacity Large Airtankers."

Coulson Aviation is the first in the world to convert Boeing's 737 commercial airliners into FIRELINER aircraft. Each FIRELINER receives over 43,000 technician hours to become fully compliant and operational.

Coulson Aviation is currently operating firefighting missions on four continents, with plans for continued expansion globally. "While our aerial firefighting fleet continues to grow, so do the wildfires around the world and the devastation that goes along with it," said Wayne Coulson, President and CEO of Coulson Group. "Our company's mission is to support the ground firefighters and taxpayers with world-class aircraft and service."

About Coulson Aviation:Coulson Aviation is a family-owned business with global operations in Australia, Canada, Chile, and the United States with its diverse fleet of heavy Fixed and Rotary wing aircraft. In addition to its aerial firefighting and emergency response operations, Coulson is also a world leader in technology and engineering with the largest aerospace design team in Western Canada focusing primary on special mission modifications.

Media Contact Information & Interviews:Coulson Aviation: Nicole Sendey Nicole.Sendey@coulsongroup.com

Tel: (250) 724-7600 Cell: (250) 720-9351 Website: www.coulsonaviation.com.

