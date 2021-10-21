Coty To Host 2021 Investor Day In New York

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company"), one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrance, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.

Coty Inc. (COTY) - Get Coty Inc. Class A Report ("Coty" or "the Company"), one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrance, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The main presentations will be webcast, ending at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Investor Day will be held in-person at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and over live webcast. The event will feature presentations by the Coty leadership team on the company's vision, strategy, and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session. Following the webcast presentation, there will be in-person breakout sessions featuring key brands from Coty's portfolio.

Given heightened safety precautions around COVID-19, the number of in-person attendees will be limited. Per NYSE's policy, all attendees must be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to event date and must present proof of vaccination upon entry.

Details:

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York Stock Exchange at 11 Wall St, New York, NY 10005

The livestream can be accessed on Coty's Investor Relations website at https://investors.coty.com. The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available under the 'Events & Presentations' section following the completion of the event.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005787/en/