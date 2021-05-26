Coty Announces Andrew Stanleick Is Appointed CEO Of Kylie Jenner Beauty Brands

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the promotion of Andrew Stanleick to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the beauty business created by Kylie Jenner.

Coty Inc. (COTY) - Get Report, one of the world's leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, today announced the promotion of Andrew Stanleick to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the beauty business created by Kylie Jenner. In addition, Stanleick will also manage Kim Kardashian West's business for Coty with a focus for both brands on driving global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. Both businesses are part of Coty's prestige brands.

Stanleick, who is based in New York City, will assume his new global responsibilities in addition to his current role as Coty EVP Americas.

Commenting on the announcement, Sue Y. Nabi, Coty's CEO, said, "Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor, and customer orientation. He is well positioned to further develop Kim and Kylie's beauty businesses. This is a great opportunity for Andrew and Coty to fully leverage our global knowledge and capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise. Combine this with our deep understanding of the fragrances, cosmetics and skincare categories and you have a recipe for success."

Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO, will remain closely involved in the strategic partnerships between Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and Coty as a Board member, along with the day to day responsibilities she has held alongside Kylie since the launch of the brand in 2015. Coty with Kris, Kim and Kylie will continue to set and lead the strategic direction of both partnerships, focusing on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. Both Kim and Kylie and their teams will continue to lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communication initiatives, building on their unrivalled global reach capabilities through social media.

Of the announcement, Kris Jenner said: "Andrew is a beauty industry veteran with a proven track record of expanding brands into global markets and we very much look forward to working closely with him to further accelerate the businesses."

Andrew Stanleick, said:

"It's a great honor to assume this added responsibility and lead these iconic brands, which have played such an important role in revolutionizing the way the beauty industry works today. We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure these businesses are able to continue to deliver outstanding products that are new, innovative and sustainable. For Kylie's beauty business, this includes a refreshed cosmetics product assortment, an omnichannel approach, and a best-in-class DTC website and platform which will finally allow consumers to seamlessly shop the full assortment of her cosmetics and skincare products. It's a very exciting time for everyone involved and we have a fantastic opportunity to build something very special together."

Stanleick is a beauty and luxury goods industry veteran with over 20 years of multi-channel, multi-category experience in marketing and general management roles. He brings a unique global perspective having served in leadership roles in eight countries across four continents. Stanleick joined Coty in September 2017, following nearly five years at the US luxury brand COACH, where he served as President & CEO for COACH Europe. Prior to COACH, Stanleick worked at L'Oréal from 2000-2013 across a range of leadership roles in Europe, Russia and Asia. He began his career at Unilever, working in brand management and sales. Since joining Coty he has led the transformation of the Coty Americas business, most notably with US luxury returning to omni-channel market share growth for the first time in three years. Within Consumer Beauty, he has driven the turnaround of Sally Hansen and returned COVERGIRL to market share growth for the first time in over four years on the back of the successful launches of Clean Fresh foundation and Clean mascara.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty's products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

