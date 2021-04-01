Cottonwood Wealth Strategies Launches Fee-Only Financial Advisory Firm

The firm is founded by father and sons to focus on multi-generational wealth and business succession planning for entrepreneurs.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottonwood Wealth Strategies (CWS) announces the launch of its fee-only, registered investment adviser (RIA) firm in beautiful Salt Lake City. The firm was founded by family patriarch Thomas and his two sons, Matthew and Michal Pappas. The team, previously practicing at Wells Fargo Advisors, is also joined by Sr. Client Service Manager Lisa Peterson.

"We've made the shift to the RIA model because it's our responsibility to structure personalized plans that align with our clients' goals and tax situations," stated Tom Pappas. "Our clients task CWS to manage their multi-generational wealth, navigate difficult challenges and keep their strategies on track - there is no one size fits all. By launching a fee-only advisory business, there is a higher level of transparency and fiduciary responsibility, allowing us to serve our clients and community better."

The firm, formerly known as The Cottonwood Group, spent more than 30 years developing and refining the Insight FORMula, a comprehensive approach that walks families and business owners through a three-stage process of Discovery, Design and Deploy. This process is designed to guide clients through their financial journeys' inevitable ups and downs, staying nimble in this rapidly-changing environment.

"There are many factors that can influence a decision to start an independent registered investment adviser firm, but if I had to choose one, it's the autonomy to create a unique client experience," said John Peluso, President of First Clearing. "We're excited to welcome Cottonwood Wealth Strategies to our custodial platform and support them through this journey."

"As a fee-only firm, we can offer more diverse and unique investment opportunities that are tailored specifically for your family or business," said Matthew Pappas. "Entrepreneurs and business owners tend to have more complex needs. We act as the guide to help them navigate those needs."

Cottonwood Wealth Strategies is engaging TradePMR for technology and brokerage support based on the firm's twenty-year track record of serving thousands of RIAs. "As a firm that was founded by a former financial advisor, it was clear from our first conversations that TradePMR understands an RIA's day-to-days obstacles and are quick to provide support and solutions so that we can better serve our clients," continued Pappas.

Thomas Pappas, President, and Matthew Pappas, CEO, will serve as co-investment officers on behalf of the firm. Michael Pappas, Chief Strategy Officer, will be heading client-strategies and various operational aspects of the Salt Lake City-based firm. To schedule an introductory call, email info@cottonwoodws.com or call (385) 853-5000.

ABOUT COTTONWOOD WEALTH STRATEGIESBased in Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Wealth Strategies is a fee-only wealth management firm that advises high-net-worth families with multi-generational wealth planning. Founded by Thomas Pappas with his two sons, Matthew and Michael Pappas, the team utilizes an Insight FORMula to integrate risk management, tax strategy, and philanthropic planning into a comprehensive financial plan for families and entrepreneurs. For more information visit: www.cottonwoodws.com .

DISCLAIMERCottonwood Wealth Strategies is a registered investment adviser and does not provide any legal, accounting or tax advice. You should seek the counsel of a qualified accountant and/or attorney when necessary. A copy of our written disclosures brochure discussing services and fees is available upon request. Advisory services offered through Cottonwood Capital Advisors, LLC, doing business as Cottonwood Wealth Strategies, LLC.

About TradePMRFor more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) helping to provide the innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Securities offered through Trade-PMR, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

About First ClearingFirst Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. First Clearing provides correspondent services to broker-dealers and registered investment advisors and does not provide services to the general public. Learn more at: www.firstclearing.com

TradePMR and First Clearing are not affiliated.

