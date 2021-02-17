CoStar Group Announces Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) Data Integration

Today, CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced CMBS loan and property data is now integrated with CoStar's market-leading commercial real estate (CRE) information platform. CMBS information, now searchable and located within CoStar's detailed building records, includes regularly reported financials on loan performance and detailed property operating statements.

"CoStar remains dedicated to helping owners, lenders and brokers find more opportunities and make the best decisions faster," said CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andrew Florance. "The integration of CMBS data into CoStar provides clients with unparalleled power and even more transparency into CRE property data and access to proprietary information."

When fully rolled out, the new CMBS dataset adds actionable commercial real estate information into CoStar's platform, including $1 trillion of outstanding debt information across 100,000 active CMBS loans, a total of $2 trillion of outstanding debt across 200,000 loans when including disposed records going back over 20 years, 90,000 additional active commercial lease expirations and 40,000 active detailed building operating statements. To further enhance the dataset, CoStar has established a research team fully dedicated to the continuous gathering of additional information related to CMBS properties. Customers will unlock a vast array of new opportunities, such as the ability to find new distressed or value-add investment opportunities, compare the financial performance of peer properties, win more business by identifying refinancing opportunities, quickly find valuable information for underwriting loans and gather in-depth information on loan terms and performance to deliver more value to clients.

Using new building search filters, users have the ability to search commercial buildings using CMBS loan information criteria. Examples of searchable information include current loan payment status, maturity date, most recent balance, most recent DSCR, most recent LTV, as well as many other loan terms and relevant contacts.

For more than 30 years, CoStar has provided the industry-standard in commercial real estate data, analytics, and marketplaces, helping empower over 165,000 current subscribers to better understand the industry landscape and discover unparalleled connectivity. With 1,400 full-time researchers tracking more than 6 million commercial properties and 7.9 million tenants across 450 markets and 11,888 submarkets, CoStar provides the information, analytics, audiences and connections essential to success.

