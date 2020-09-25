Costa Cruises Announces Its New 2021 Itineraries

GENOA, Italy, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Cruises, the leading cruise line in Europe and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced it will continue its program for the gradual and responsible reintroduction of cruise holidays. Following the presentation of its cruises for the 2020-21 winter season, the Italian company has reshaped its itineraries for the rest of 2021, with the goal of providing guests the best possible cruise experience with enhanced health protocols.

From April through November 2021 Costa Cruises will further extend its Mediterraneanoffer with a large variety of options and the convenience of multiple ports of departure. Also, summer 2021 will see the return of cruising in Northern Europe, one of the most popular destinations among Costa's guests.

Details of the new itineraries and how to book them will be available shortly at Costa's website and at travel agencies. Costa is working with national and local authorities in the countries on its itineraries to offer guests a safe and enjoyable vacation experience, through implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol in all the destinations included in the new program for 2021.

From March until fall 2021, three ships will be deployed on a regular basis in the Western Mediterranean: Costa Smeralda, the first ship in the fleet powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG); Costa Firenze, its new ship under construction at Fincantieri's Marghera ( Venice) yard; and Costa Pacifica, which will be offering 7-day cruises calling in Italy, France and Spain.

Three additional ships will be operating in the Eastern Mediterranean, all on one-week itineraries. Costa Deliziosa will sail to the Greek islands, Costa Luminosa will visit Greece and Croatia and Costa Magica will be going to Greece and Malta.

During the 2021 summer season, Costa will have four ships cruising in Northern Europe. Costa Fortuna and Costa Diadema will be sailing on one-week cruises to the Baltic capitalsand the Norwegian fjords, respectively. Costa Favolosa will be offering spectacular 14-day holidays in Iceland, nine days in the Norwegian fjords and a fortnight in Ireland, Scotland and England. Costa Fascinosa will be operating on a 12-day cruise sailing all the way to the North Cape,and on a 9-day itinerary in the Baltic Sea.

During spring and fall 2021, Costa Fortuna, Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa will all be operating in the Mediterranean. Costa Diadema will visit Israel and Turkeyon two separate alternating two-week cruises. Costa Fortuna will offer Western Mediterranean mini-cruises while Costa Favolosa will be deployed on mini-cruises in the spring and 10-day cruises to Moroccoin the fall. Costa Fascinosa will sail on 10-day holidays bound for Lisbon.

The other cruises previously scheduled between March and November 2021 and not included in the new program will be canceled. Costa is making the necessary arrangements to inform travel agents and the customers concerned, who will be guaranteed the option of rebooking in accordance with the applicable requirements of consumer protection law.

