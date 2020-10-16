Cosmos Holdings Engages PGS Ventures To Advise On Strategic Transactions To Accelerate Core Business Expansion

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an advisory agreement with PGS Ventures B.V. (PGS), an Amsterdam corporation (the Advisor), to identify and introduce the Company to prospective merger and acquisition candidates, potential sources of capital, and advise on senior exchange listing strategies. Peter Goldstein, the Director and Principal of the Advisor, was also appointed as Executive Director to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Goldstein will assist the Company in evaluating complementary products, technologies and businesses that can contribute positively to the Company's top-line revenues and EBITDA. He will advise on and perform financial and strategic analysis of potential acquisition targets to augment the Company's organic growth initiatives with potential strategic acquisitions to accelerate the development of the Company's core businesses, and work with the Company's management team and Board of Directors to consummate any such transactions.

"Peter's expertise in assisting companies achieve their goals is a great fit for Cosmos as we evolve and execute our growth strategies. We look forward to collaborating with him as we work toward uplisting Cosmos Holdings onto a senior exchange and expanding our market share. His experience and business acumen add an important element to our Board, and we are grateful to have this seasoned executive as one of our key advisors," said Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings Inc.

Peter Goldstein, 57, has more than 30 years of diverse and global entrepreneurial, client advisory and capital market experience. With a background in international business, he has worked across a range of markets and industries, holding positions including investment banker, chairman, chief executive officer, and advisor to public, private, and emerging growth companies.

Goldstein has achieved capital market objectives by drawing on his strengths in M&A, strategic planning and transaction structuring, as well as his own entrepreneurial success. He has steered and completed initial public offerings (IPO), uplisting and reverse merger transactions, secured private placements and designed successful crowdfunding campaigns.

In 2018, he founded Exchange Listing, LLC to provide growth companies with a cost-effective one-stop strategic planning and implementation service to list on senior exchanges such as NASDAQ, NYSE and NEO. In his most recent advisory success, Mr. Goldstein advised Siyata Mobile on its upsized $12.6 Million U.S. IPO and listing on NASDAQ, which closed in September 2020.

Mr. Goldstein is also founder and chief executive officer of Grandview Capital Partners, Inc., a company that has provided M&A, financial, operational, and organizational consulting services to businesses globally across a wide range of industries. He previously founded Grandview Capital, Inc., a boutique investment bank, where he served as managing director of investment banking.

In addition to advising other businesses, Goldstein launched and successfully grew several of his own companies. He was co-founder and chairman of the board of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., an emerging public company in the international staffing sector engaged in the acquisition of domestic and international staffing agencies. He began his entrepreneurial career as founder and CEO of a specialty food distributor, which pioneered the farm-to-table organic produce industry in top-tier New York City restaurants.

Mr. Goldstein has an MBA in International Business from the University of Miami, and held the Series 7, 24,79, 99 and 66 registrations with FINRA.

Commenting on his relationship with Cosmos Holdings, Mr. Goldstein said, "Cosmos Holdings is a dynamic company with great promise, strong fundamentals and emerging growth opportunities with a bright future ahead of it and I believe that in partnership with Mr. Siokas we will drive shareholder value creation through prudent management and sound accretive execution. I thank my fellow members of the Board for their confidence and anticipate our successful collaboration." About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece & In Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSExcept for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

