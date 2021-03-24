Cosmoprof Presents WeCosmoprof International

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 //PRNewswire/ -- WeCosmoprof International, the new digital event under the Cosmoprof brand designed to enrich the virtual event space, with its first edition will take place from 7 to 18 June 2021. An eco-system without borders using cutting-edge technology, WeCosmoprof International brings together the entire cosmetic industry in complete safety.

Encompassing the entire community of the Cosmoprof family's international network thanks to the synergy between its platforms, WeCosmoprof International incorporates Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India and Cosmoprof CBE Asean. Stakeholders from all continents will participate, starting with Asia, the market that first returned to a growth economy after the pause in activity due to the pandemic, and moving on to Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Americas.

"International presence and inclusivity in all major world markets are the main features that make the Cosmoprof network a unique and essential business partner for the global cosmetics industry. Today, with the launch of the first edition of WeCosmoprof International, these elements become the fundamental characteristics of our first-ever digital event aimed at a growing pool of global operators," declares the President of BolognaFiere, Gianpiero Calzolari. "This synergy comes from the increasingly close collaboration with Informa Markets group, our international partner, and the institutions ITA - Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Cosmetica Italia - Personal Care Association. While waiting to return to events with in-person attendance, the best way for us to support the cosmetics sector in such uncertain times is by continuing to work together."

"Thanks to the synergy with our partners, WeCosmoprof International will involve companies and operators in all the main markets, multiplying business opportunities through new channels specific for each geographical area," underlines Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. "The promotion and its initiatives will involve the entire user database of our Cosmoprof-branded events, making the most of the potential of our global platform."

WeCosmoprof International will bring together the whole cosmetics industry by nurturing the networking opportunities between players worldwide, thanks to the innovative digital tools of

Cosmoprof My Match. The significantly upgraded matching software seamlessly connects customers, and includes enhanced accessibility for industry players in China, which will facilitate relationships between stakeholders in Asian markets. Virtual meetings through live chats and other interactive systems will be joined by new functions that monitor progress with the analysis of visitor data and chat results. In addition, the download of potential business contacts will facilitate business relationships even after the event, offering new networking opportunities to companies and operators.

The event will feature specific content thanks to Cosmotalks - The Virtual Series, with insights into new trends and the evolution of crucial markets for the industry, and Cosmo Virtual Stage, with contributions dedicated to the professional channel.

"In these times of disconnection, we continue to focus on collaboration within the global beauty community. To make the most of WeCosmoprof International's global reach and networking synergy we have upgraded optimisation for the Chinese market, offer innovative virtual support, state-of-the-art digital tools and enhanced business opportunities to our community around the world. While we are already planning a second edition, we look forward to welcoming you all to WeCosmoprof International, and witnessing new and exceptional growth across the industry," says David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd.

WeCosmoprof International is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets. During 2020, the digital events of the Cosmoprof network registered the participation of over 50,000 operators from 120 countries, and more than 10,000 users followed the webinars and video contributions.

For further information, please go to www.wecosmoprof.com

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd.

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP ( www.bolognafiere.it )

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe with the Beauty Forum format, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS ( www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia ( Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2022 will serve THE AMERICAS, North, South America and Caribbean Islands Region.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

