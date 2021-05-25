Cosmopolitan Names Aerolase "Best Facial Laser" In Its Holy Grail Beauty Awards

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmopolitan Magazine, which has the widest reach of any beauty publication in the world, has selected Aerolase and its Neo Elite ® in its Holy Grail recommendations, which it describes as "The be-all, end-all products and treatments which our editors really want you to try right now." The Holy Grail Beauty Awards places Aerolase Neo Elite into an iconic group of global aesthetic brands, such as Botox ®, Juvederm ® and others, underlining Aerolase's best-in-class stature for aesthetic solutions.

Clinical studies have shown that on average, Neo ® patients rapidly enjoy a 30% reduction in their skin concerns per treatment compared with waiting months for medications and topical skin care alone. Neo Elite ® improves 36 FDA-cleared face and body indications, delivering our unique No Skin Contact ™ treatment, in high demand in a Covid environment. Further hallmarks of Neo Elite ® include no pain, no anesthetics, no patient down time, and efficacy + safety on skin of color and tanned skin.

"In laser dermatology and aesthetics, the Neo Elite ® is proving to be what the iPhone has been to the modern smartphone. Both deliver superior functionalities, ease of use, and delightful user experience plus the advantages of uniquely powerful and portable design," said Pavel Efremkin, CEO of Aerolase. "It's wonderful that Cosmopolitan is helping even more practitioners and patients discover how Neo Elite ® improves the standard of care for a host of skin needs."

About Aerolase ® - Laser Skin HealthAerolase ® is a global technology leader in laser skin health and the only manufacturer in the world of portable high power lasers for dermatology and aesthetics applications. Aerolase ® treats most widespread dermatological and aesthetic conditions including acne, melasma, psoriasis, onychomycosis, and wound healing in addition to a full suite of skin aesthetic and rejuvenation. Recent Aerolase received awards include Dermascope…Inc. 5000. For more information, visit the company's website at www.aerolase.com.

