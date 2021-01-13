Cosential Expands CRM Capabilities To Enable Architecture, Engineering And Construction Firms To Pursue And Win More Projects

DULLES, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosential, the leading project-based CRM platform for architecture, engineering and construction (A/E/C) industries, today launched new software capabilities that deliver greater functionality and visibility into the business development experience, giving firms the ability to pursue and win more projects. The new features surpass basic CRM capabilities, and enable on-the-go and easy access to the data business development teams need to strategically leverage the power of their relationships, grow their business, and drive predictable revenue for their firm.

The new capabilities, called 'The New Business Development Experience,' enable users to integrate the latest technology into their mobile or office-based workflow because they with familiar tools including Outlook. This gives users the right information to pursue and win business, without interrupting their workflow and avoiding the need for multiple web page logins.

Cosential's new mobile app for iOS and Android is a significant improvement for on-the-go users. Cosential for Mobile enables business developers to access and manage their contacts from anywhere, and feed their colleagues important relationship and pursuit information on-the-go, never missing a critical moment.

Cosential for Outlook seamlessly integrates contact and opportunity management with email, allowing users to run on the power of their firm's data while connecting to their contacts and leads, and maintaining their pipeline straight from their inbox.

"A/E/C firms are experiencing one of the most complex and unpredictable environments in their history, so now more than ever, their success depends on their business development teams' ability to help draw predictable revenue streams, and stabilize accounts," said Akshay Mahajan, vice president of product for Cosential. "Relationships are at the core of business development teams, and that's true here at Cosential, as well. Our customers told us precisely what they needed during these turbulent times and we conceived of the New Business Development Experience in response. No other CRM provides this level of pre-sales relationship and pipeline management functionality."

The Gilbane Building Company, which is ranked tenth on ENR's top four hundred contractors, is an early adopter of Cosential's New Business Development Experience. As a result, the company has seen significant improvements in sales and pipeline management. Ryan Hutchins, Gilbane's executive vice president of business development, said, "Now we are able to execute project pursuits without leaving the tools our BD teams are most familiar with."

Cosential is delivering on its commitment to continued innovation after its acquisition by Unanet, the leading ERP provider for the A/E/C market. Together, Unanet and Cosential are uniquely positioned to continue deliver the most innovative platform and value for A/E/C businesses looking to streamline their business operations in 2021.

To learn more about Cosential's newest enhancements for A/E/C CRM, please visit www.cosential.com

About CosentialThe industry continues to see upward motions of digital transformations and Cosential has been leading the charge in that movement by being the only growth platform that goes beyond a CRM in owning the pre-sales process for market leaders winning business in the AEC industry.

Cosential has spent the last 20+ years tailoring their platform's robust CRM, and powerful proposal generation features to the construction and related industries- empowering Business Developers, Marketers, Executives, and select Project Teams to own, enrich, and leverage their firm-owned data.

