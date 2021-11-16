Corvus Janitorial Recognized As 2021 SugarCRM Customer Of The Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI), a digital transformation firm and CRM consultancy, is delighted to announce its customer, Corvus Janitorial Systems, was named Customer of the Year in SugarCRM's 2021 Customer Breakthrough Awards.

The SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards celebrate Sugar customers around the globe that are letting the platform do the work to drive new levels of customer experience and business performance.

Corvus Janitorial Systems received the Customer of the Year Award that recognizes all-around excellence. This award celebrates the customer that truly embodies a "no blind spots, no busy work, no roadblocks" approach to achieving high-definition customer experience for their customers. They seek new ways to let the platform do the work while they focus on innovation, adoption, and CX excellence.

"We are thrilled that our customer, Corvus, has received this prestigious recognition," says Technology Advisors CEO, Sam Biardo. "Over the past several years, we've worked side-by-side with Corvus to make their CRM visions a reality. Seeing them distinguished as Customer of the Year is validation that those efforts yielded fruitful results. It's a confirmation that our adage to listen, personalize, and stay with our customers truly helps them succeed. We look forward to seeing where Corvus goes next and will continue to support their growth and innovation with our best practice strategies."

"We couldn't be happier to be receiving this award, especially after a season of tremendous growth and changing dynamics in our business. We remain committed to delivering best in class service to our franchisees and customers, and Sugar allows us to achieve that. Better still is to be recognized with the support of our longtime partner, Technology Advisors."

"Over the past year and a half, businesses have had to weather extensive disruption; our SugarCRM Breakthrough Award winners have demonstrated breakthrough levels of success in the face of these challenges, never losing sight of their commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences," said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer, SugarCRM. "We congratulate our distinguished customer award winners that are making the hard things easier by letting the platform do the work."

About Corvus Janitorial SystemsCorvus Janitorial is an independently owned leader in commercial cleaning and franchising. The company works to provide clean and healthy workplaces that positively impact people's lives and support their productivity. Both the janitorial services and franchise program are centered on a founding objective to Make Lives Better through service, excellence, authenticity, and the power of community. To learn more about Corvus Janitorial Systems, please visit https://corvusjanitorial.com/.

About Technology Advisors Inc.Technology Advisors, Inc. (TAI) is a software consultancy out of Chicago focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. The goal of TAI is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. The firm has supported customers across the country with CRM adoption, training, customization, integration, and support for more than 30 years. To learn more about Technology Advisors, Inc. please visit https://www.techadv.com.

