CorVel To Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell June 28 In Celebration Of Its 30th Anniversary As A Public Company

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (Nasdaq: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, announced today that company representatives will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell in New York City on Monday, June 28, 2021.

CorVel will be commemorating its 30th anniversary as a public company listed on the stock exchange. In attendance will be Michael Combs, CorVel's President and CEO, Chairman V. Gordon Clemons, and members of CorVel's executive team.

During the past 30 years, the company has grown revenues at a compounded growth rate of 14% a year and the stock price has appreciated at an average annual rate of 17% per year.

"I am honored to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf the 3,700-plus members of the CorVel team," said Combs. "The ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate the major milestone of going public 30 years ago as well as our many accomplishments during the last three decades. CorVel's core tenets have been unwavering—building for the long term, providing a healthy culture that fosters innovation and leveraging technology to deliver industry-leading results.

"We are proud of our dedicated and passionate team, and we're grateful for the employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies with whom we partner. We look forward to building upon our successes and continuing to be a driver of change in our industry," Combs said.

"Our vision when founding CorVel was to pursue the business with a level of passion that allowed our company to make a difference," Clemons said. "We focused on foundational pillars that to this day still guide us and continue to create a path for the future. We value organic growth and strategic investments in technology to facilitate the highest level of care for injured workers, and we continue to maintain a culture that revolves around people—both our team and the customers we serve."

Nasdaq Event Details

Where: Nasdaq Market Site - 4 Times Square - 43rd Street & Broadway - Broadcast Studio When: Monday, June 28, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET Webcast: A live webcast of the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony will be available here.

About CorVel CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers' compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients. For more information about CorVel, please visit: www.corvel.com.

