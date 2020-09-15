CorVel's Virtual Care Services Win 2020 Business Insurance Innovation Award

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (CRVL) - Get Report has been recognized by Business Insurance as a winner of the 2020 Innovation Awards for its Virtual Care Services. The awards program, now in its 11th year, recognizes leadership, inventiveness and ingenuity in products and services designed for risk management professionals.

As a market leader, CorVel was the first to offer 24/7 nurse triage as a key part of patient intake. The firm has now expanded its Virtual Care Services to integrate all steps of care for the injured worker, from initial nurse triage to return to work. The program encompasses initial care, pharmacy oversight, rehabilitation and ancillary services, behavioral health, and all other related medical services. These integrated connections provide the claims professionals with a single source of real-time information as well as proactive, patient-centered treatment options and tools to improve the injured worker's care, safety, and recovery while helping employers achieve optimal workforce health and productivity.

"We are truly honored to receive this award during such an unprecedented time," said Michael Combs, CorVel CEO. "COVID-19 rapidly changed the way we care for injured workers and has pushed telehealth to the forefront. Our goal is to redefine how claims are managed with a focus on immediate patient intervention, robust data integration, and market-changing innovations for our partners. We are designing and implementing tools for our claim professionals that better manage the care and cost while keeping employees healthy and minimizing risk for all parties involved."

This year, Business Insurance received about 30% more nominations than in past years as insurers, brokers, technology firms, and others introduced numerous products and services designed to help risk managers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Entries were reviewed and scored by an independent panel of judges composed of professional risk managers.

Business Insurance will recognize winners during an online awards event on September 30th.

About CorVel CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and get connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

