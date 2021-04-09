Corus Studios Lands Largest U.S. Distribution Deal To Date

Over 200 Episodes of Premium Content from Corus Studios Acquired By Hulu Island of Bryan Continues its Global Rollout with Sales to Discovery in Germany and Turkey For additional photography materials visit the Corus Media Centre To share this release...

Over 200 Episodes of Premium Content from Corus Studios Acquired By Hulu

Island of Bryan Continues its Global Rollout with Sales to Discovery in Germany and Turkey

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Studios reveals their largest output deal to date with the sale of over 200 episodes to U.S. streamer, Hulu. Set to acquire Corus Studios content across home renovation, real estate and food, Hulu will begin streaming their new pickups later this year. Across North America and internationally, content sales continue with over 500 hours sold to date this fiscal.

"Corus Studios content continues to resonate globally with its premium portfolio of broadly-appealing lifestyle series," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "Our commitment is to foster and develop a content portfolio as diverse as our global audiences."

In a ground breaking deal for Corus Studios, Hulu will acquire over 200 episodes from its library, with in-market streaming premieres of renovation series Backyard Builds (Season 1-3), Family Home Overhaul, Farmhouse Facelift, Home to Win (Season 1-4), $ave My Reno (Season 1-3), real estate show Hot Market , food travelogue series Big Food Bucket List (Season 1-2) and cooking competitions series Wall of Chefs and Junior Chef Showdown.

Quebecor Contentcontinues to secure French language rights to Corus Studios content, adding 29 hours of programming to its slate including Big Food Bucket List (Season 2 - 26x30), Junior Chef Showdown (Season 1 - 8x60) and transformational series Family Home Overhaul (8x60).

Overseas, Discovery sets sail with Island of Bryan in Turkey and Germany as both Season 1 (15x60) and Season 2 (8x60) are sold. Discovery in Germany also picks up Salvage Kings (Season 1 - 10x60). Nine Network in Australia connects with charming renovation series Farmhouse Facelift (10x60), and Poland's Grupa acquires Home to Win: For the Holidays (8x60).

Corus Studios Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Lifestyle) and Rachel Nelson (Director of Scripted and Factual). Worldwide sales for Corus Studios is brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury.

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus StudiosEstablished in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, HISTORY ®, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

