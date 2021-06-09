Corus Entertainment Adds 115,000 New Canadian Creators To Its Kin Community

Expanded Roster Brings More Expertise, Audience, and Authority Across Even More Verticals Additional 8,000 Canadian TikTok Creators Joining the Community Later this Month To share this release: https://bit.

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As revealed today during the #CorusUpfront, Kin Community Canada ,Corus' award-winning creator media studio, announced additional access to 115,000 new Canadian creators to its active roster, deepening the company's investment in influencer marketing and media strategy. In addition to the agency's existing curated core group of Kin Creators, clients now have access to one of the largest databases for influencer marketing in the country. These creators span the full spectrum of vital media categories, delivering expertise, authority, and engaged audiences across arts and culture, entertainment, fashion, beauty, food, home and DIY, wellness, parenting, and much more.

"Now more than ever influencer marketing is an important and standard part of today's media mix, allowing brands not only to reach more consumers, but to compel them to take action," said Dervla Kelly, Senior Vice President, Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "Kin is one of the original content creator studios in Canada and we're committed to investing in our community so that we can continue to provide clients with a dynamic range of expertise and audience segments for truly customized campaigns."

Today, advertisers are seeing a return of $5.20 for every $1.00 spent on influencer marketing, a 420% return on investment. This measurable impact is why creator marketing continues to be a key driver for brand engagement, with the industry expected to grow to $15 billion dollars by 2022 ( Business Insider), while 63% of marketers intend to increase their budget for influencer marketing over the next year ( The Influencer Marketing Hub).

"Kin has always been known for their data-driven results, their creative campaigns, and white-glove service, and now we will do that at scale," added Kelly.

For more information on how to get involved with Kin, email: KINPartnerInquiries@corusent.com.

About Kin CommunityKin Community Canada are experts in influencer marketing and social media strategy and represent many of Canada's top lifestyle creators including The Domestic Geek (2.2+ million), hot for food ( 926.4K), Alexandra Gater ( 477.3K) and DIY Mommy ( 843.98K). Working in conjunction with Corus, Kin uses data and trends to help brands develop cohesive campaigns that leverage their network creator's highly-engaged audiences as well as tapping into a broad base of Kin vetted creators. Kin was acquired by Corus Entertainment in Spring of 2019.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

