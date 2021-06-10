Corteva Agriscience Selects Total-Western For Multi-Year Maintenance Contract

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience announced today a multi-year maintenance contract with Total-Western for their Northern California facility.

The contract expands on an already existing partnership between the two companies which primarily focused on small capital projects. With the integration of maintenance and Light Industrial Contracting (LIC) services, Total-Western will help Corteva improve operations by applying Lean processes in the spirit of operational improvement. Lean methods focus on developing and managing projects through relationships, shared knowledge, and common goals.

"We're excited to grow our relationship with Corteva, and we appreciate their trust in us and our abilities," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "We look forward to showing them how much more we can do."

An essential cornerstone of Total-Western's approach to work is their Personal Accountability System Survey (PASS) program. As a crucial building block of the Lean process, PASS outlines a comprehensive and organized approach to task performance that improves, expands, and ensures their capacity and reliability.

"While we've only been working with Total-Western for a little over a year, we're impressed with their commitment to safety, quality and cost effectiveness," said Maria Peralta, Global Procurement Category Leader for Site Services at Corteva Agriscience. "We look forward to seeing them apply those same values to the latest additions of our service contract."

"The Northern California team is pleased and excited to be extending our partnership with Corteva Agriscience," said Jeff Reed, District Vice President for Total-Western. "This is a great opportunity for us to continue building trust with a valued customer and show them that we are knowledgeable and reliable in everything we do."

About Total-Western, Inc. ( www.total-western.com)Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

