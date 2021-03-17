Corsight AI Announces Global Talent Acquisition Partnership To Support Its Next Phase Of Growth

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, today announced plans to invest in a significant number of new hires over the next 12 months, with help from premier Executive Search firm The SJB Group,...

Corsight's facial recognition technology, which received top rankings by NIST and the Department of Homeland Security, is able to accurately identify individuals on watchlists even under the most challenging conditions, overcoming common issues such as face coverings and harsh environments with unmatched speed and accuracy. With the rapid adoption of this technology forthcoming, Corsight is hiring technical staff (based in Israel), country leaders and sales specialists, (based in the UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Australia) to meet incoming demand.

Building on existing success achieved through its recent funding round, exceptional business growth and evolving client needs worldwide, Corsight AI will work closely with The SJB Group to strategically attract the best talent on the market and continue Corsight's mission to radically enhance the world of ethical facial recognition technologies.

This contract is a full end-to-end Critical Hire Outsource (CHO™), which will see The SJB Group manage all hires globally, which both parties hope to continue for many years to come. All roles inside of Israel will be delivered by The SJB Group's sister company Experis Israel.

Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI comments: "We are proud of the impact our team has made during such a critical year in our businesses' growth—and despite the current economic conditions—we are excited for what's in store as we expand our employee base and presence worldwide. We are delighted to be supported by The SJB Group in our next growth phase as they seek to identify and onboard the most sought-after talent."

Mathew Sofier, Managing Director at The SJB Group, comments: "We are very excited to develop the first-of-its-kind recruitment model for Corsight AI to support them on their aggressive growth trajectory. The Corsight AI offering is unique and at the forefront of the AI market which is evolving at a rapid rate. We know our proven CHO™ model drives huge value to both candidates and clients alike and we look forward to securing the best talent for the business across multiple geographies to meet their growth plans."

For more information about Corsight AI, which is backed by over 250 patents, please visit www.corsight.ai .

About Corsight AICorsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivalled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more. Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The SJB GroupThe SJB Group are a niche recruitment business, challenging the slow pace and inflexible approach of conventional headhunting firms. SJB have delivered Executive Search Mandates, Critical Hire Outsource Programmes and high volume business critical hiring campaigns to our clients for 18 years. Our network is unparalleled with deep domain expertise in the Technology Services Markets in the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia Pac.

SOURCE Corsight AI