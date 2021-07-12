Corsica Technologies Recognized As One Of The World's Premier MSPs

CENTREVILLE, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers, is pleased to announce their recognition as one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSP) in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

This ranking is awarded for MSPs who demonstrate outstanding growth, innovation, and continuous development of technology solutions to best serve and secure their customers' data. MSPs who qualify for the list must first pass a rigorous, comprehensive review by the Chanel Futures team, who use a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to the long-term health and viability and commitment to operational efficiency.

This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history. The 2021 rankings include the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. "They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels.

"This recognition reflects our recent achievements as a company and is a testament to our strong partnership with our clients and our dedication to improving their businesses through the latest IT and cybersecurity technologies," said Brian Harmison, Chief Executive Officer at Corsica Technologies.

Corsica Technologies offers a highly-skilled and certified team knowledgeable in both IT and cybersecurity to help organizations create a secure foundation and leverage technology so their businesses can thrive. Using innovation technology, the dedicated experts at Corsica Technologies protect clients and respond to cyber incidents 24x7x365 from two Security Operations Centers (SOC) , as well as provide a full suite of IT management and digital transformation solutions.

Channel Future MSP 501 winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held November 1 st and 2 nd in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Expo 2021.

About Corsica TechnologiesConsistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

