Corsica Technologies Recognized As One Of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies By Inc. Magazine

CENTREVILLE, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the country, is pleased to announce its recognition as one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Corsica Technologies was recognized for its strong 337.4% revenue growth and was highly ranked on the list within the IT Management and IT Services industries.

"We are honored to be ranked on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing companies for our notable and consistent success," says Brian Harmison, CEO of Corsica Technologies. "As a transformational managed IT and cybersecurity provider focused on delivering high-impact, innovative solutions to our clients, we are thrilled that our efforts in investing in the best people, technologies, and strategic growth is recognized by Inc. Magazine."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but companies on this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 recognized companies, the median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. www.inc.com.

About Corsica TechnologiesConsistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

SOURCE Corsica Technologies