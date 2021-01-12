Corsair Names Thi La President And COO & Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) ("CORSAIR" or the "Company"), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, announced today several senior executive moves, including the promotion of Thi La to President and COO. The strategic changes are effective immediately and are designed to add focus across CORSAIR's different product groups.

Thi La joined CORSAIR in 2009 as a Vice President overseeing the memory business and has served as COO since 2013. Ms. La has been instrumental in the Company's ongoing growth and helped to bring CORSAIR to a leading market share in the U.S. and Europe for almost all of its product lines including the clear leader in performance memory. In her new role, La will oversee CORSAIR's daily operations, including the manufacturing, marketing, sales, and IT organizations, as well as five product groups: gaming products and streaming groups in the Gamer and Creator Peripherals segment, and PC gaming components, system products and memory groups in the Gaming Components and Systems segment.

"I am thrilled to see Thi continue to expand her role and become President of CORSAIR. This is a well-deserved promotion that will further strengthen the Company's ability to gain market share in every product category that we operate in," said Andy Paul, Founder, and CEO of CORSAIR.

As part of the strategic changes, several other executives have been promoted to lead CORSAIR's main product groups reporting to La.

Bertrand Chevalier, who previously served as Chief Sales Officer, will now oversee the Company's gaming peripheral product teams and the recently acquired SCUF Gaming operation as EVP of Gaming Products. The newly hired Geoff Lyons, former CEO of liquid cooling provider CooliT Systems, will take on the role of Senior Vice President of PC Gaming Components, overseeing all PC product teams.

As part of the transition, Matthew Hsu, who was previously VP of Research and Development, will take on the role of Senior Vice President of System Products, which includes Corsair Gaming systems, and Origin Systems. Michael Buchanan, previously VP of European Sales, will serve as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Additionally, Julian Fest, who previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Elgato, will head up CORSAIR's streaming team as Senior Vice President of Streaming Products. La will continue to personally manage the memory product groups.

"CORSAIR has a deep bench of very talented executives, and this new, strengthened organization will allow us to do more of what we do best: make professional gamer- and creator-focused products, and market them effectively in every part of the world," said La.

Thi La, along with all other company functions, including finance, human resources, legal, mergers and acquisitions, and strategy, will continue to report to Andy Paul, who will remain as CEO.

