Corsair Gaming, Inc. Announces Closing Of Follow-On Public Offering By Selling Stockholders

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) ("Corsair"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced today the closing of its public offering of 8,625,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share by certain selling stockholders, which includes an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, for total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, of approximately $301,875,000. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and Credit Suisse served as lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Macquarie Capital, Baird, Cowen and Stifel also acted as book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush Securities and Academy Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2021. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by e-mail at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Credit Suisse, Attention: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by e-mail to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

