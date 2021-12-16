Corsa Coal Comments On Distribution Of Common Shares By Funds Controlled By Quintana Capital Group

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today commented on the announcement that funds controlled by Quintana Capital Group L.P. ("Quintana") have completed an in-kind distribution of common shares of the Company representing approximately 45% of the outstanding common shares of the Company to the limited partners of such funds effective as of December 15, 2021.

"Quintana has been Corsa's largest shareholder since 2013, including through multiple commodity cycles and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Company appreciates the support provided by Quintana during this period. In addition, we are pleased that the limited partners of the Quintana-controlled funds will have the opportunity to continue as shareholders of Corsa, as well as the possibility that the in-kind distribution will provide increased liquidity and trading volumes for the Company's common shares and additional opportunities for Corsa as a more widely held public company without a controlling shareholder", said Bob Schneid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

SOURCE Corsa Coal Corp.