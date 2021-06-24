Corrugated Box Market In The US During 2021-2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box market in the US is poised to grow by 75.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box market in the US is poised to grow by 75.13 billion sq ft during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the corrugated box market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased market consolidation, the growing demand from e-commerce, and the increase in the use of processed and packaged foods.

The corrugated box market in the US analysis includes end-user, material, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in the use of processed and packaged foods as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market in the US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corrugated box market in the US covers the following areas:

Corrugated Box Market In US SizingCorrugated Box Market In US ForecastCorrugated Box Market In US Analysis

Global Foodservice Disposables Market- The foodservice disposables market is segmented by material (plastic, paper, aluminum, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Folding Carton Market in North America- The folding carton market in North America is segmented by end-user (food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others) and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-durable products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Durables and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Recycled corrugates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Virgin corrugates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

