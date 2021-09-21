Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Analysis In Diversified Metals & Mining Industry | Growing Shale Gas Exploration To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corrosion-resistant alloys market is poised to grow by USD 2.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carpenter Technology Corp., Corrotherm International Ltd., Eramet Group, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., and Tenaris SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing shale gas exploration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.
Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aerospace And Defense
- Automotive
- Oil And Gas
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corrosion-resistant alloys market report covers the following areas:
- Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market size
- Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market trends
- Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the corrosion-resistant alloys market growth during the next few years.
Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist corrosion resistant alloys market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the corrosion-resistant alloys market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the corrosion-resistant alloys market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrosion-resistant alloys market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Corrotherm International Ltd.
- Eramet Group
- Haynes International Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- Tenaris SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
