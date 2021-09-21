Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market Analysis In Diversified Metals & Mining Industry | Growing Shale Gas Exploration To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corrosion-resistant alloys market is poised to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corrosion-resistant alloys market is poised to grow by USD 2.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carpenter Technology Corp., Corrotherm International Ltd., Eramet Group, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., and Tenaris SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing shale gas exploration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Automotive



Oil And Gas



Industrial Machinery



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corrosion-resistant alloys market report covers the following areas:

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market size

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market trends

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the corrosion-resistant alloys market growth during the next few years.

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corrosion Resistant Alloys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corrosion resistant alloys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corrosion-resistant alloys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corrosion-resistant alloys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrosion-resistant alloys market vendors

