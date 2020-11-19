Corridor Title Celebrates 10 Years Of Service Within Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its 10th anniversary, Corridor Title today underscored its commitment to Central Texas as one of the region's largest full-service title insurance companies. Locally owned and operated, Corridor Title has emerged as a market leader over the past decade.

Founded in October 2010, Corridor Title has expanded to five offices across Austin, Dripping Springs, New Braunfels and San Marcos, growing its team to 53. To date, the firm's gross revenue has increased more than twenty-five-fold, averaging an annualized growth of more than 37 percent. Corridor Title has demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue is up by more than 21 percent.

"We're proud to celebrate Corridor's 10th anniversary, and I want to thank each team member for their role in growing this firm, whether they helped lay the groundwork or recently joined to deepen our mission to serve Central Texas," said Patrick Rose, founder and president of Corridor Title. "While much has changed since Corridor's founding, our commitment to our clients, colleagues and community has remained the same. It is incredibly rewarding to reflect on the past decade, and to look ahead to what comes next."

The Corridor Title CARES grant initiative has donated $100,000 since its founding in 2016. Additionally, the firm's annual golf tournament benefits CASA of Central Texas, raising more than $50,000 in 2020.

"Our team has had the pleasure of working with the Corridor Title team for more than seven years. Corridor supports every client with integrity and local expertise, all with a focus on long-term success," said Terry Mitchell, president of Momark Development. "Corridor provides remarkably professional service, and I admire their civic involvement and collective commitment to doing business the right way. I look forward to our continued relationship."

Corridor Title recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its new Austin flagship office, expected to open December 2021. To learn more, visit www.CorridorTitle.com .

About Corridor Title

Locally owned and headquartered, Corridor Title is an independent title agent serving the Central Texas region. Founded in 2010, Corridor Title has grown quickly but prudently over the past decade, serving as one of the largest locally-owned title agents in the region. Corridor Title is built on a culture of service that proliferates success and opportunity for its clients, colleagues and communities.

