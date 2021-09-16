Correlation One Announces 2021 Data Science For All / Women Program In Partnership With Jane Street, TIAA, WorldQuant, And Others

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Correlation One, a data analytics training and assessments technology company, today announced the launch of the third annual Data Science for All (DS4A) / Women program, which will take place virtually this fall.

DS4A is a unique fellowship program that helps women students and professionals develop into data-driven leaders of tomorrow. The program includes seven weeks of world-class technical training, professional development workshops, and mentorship from senior industry leaders.

This year's program includes 250 DS4A Fellows who were selected from over 5,000 applicants from 10 countries. Fellows include top PhDs, researchers, and early-career practitioners, along with executives who manage teams of data-driven professionals.

"Data literacy is increasingly becoming a requirement for all business leaders. Every industry is becoming more data-driven, and as they do, effective leaders must become data literate," said Sham Mustafa and Rasheed Sabar, Correlation One's Co-Founders and Co-CEOs. "The DS4A / Women program is designed to meaningfully increase the number of qualified women leaders in data and analytics, as well as in product management, business intelligence, marketing, people analytics, financial trading, and every industry being disrupted by data."

The program is supported by employer partners who create fellowships that allow participants to partake at no cost. The first group of companies that have pledged their support includes Jane Street, TIAA, and WorldQuant. These companies also offer invaluable professional mentorship and job opportunities to graduating Fellows.

"Activating and empowering a passion for data science starts with training, experience, and mentorship - this program offers all three," said Orly Sharma of Jane Street. "Data skills are central to the work we do at Jane Street, and they are also increasingly fundamental to pioneering work being done across the industry. We're proud to support this program which is helping intelligent, creative, inspired women to achieve their personal and professional goals through the power of problem-solving and data science."

"Data, technology, and expanding opportunity are central to our work at WorldQuant," said Jordana Upton, Global Head of Human Resources at WorldQuant. "This DS4A initiative empowers women seeking to advance their careers, learn about subjects that are critical to the future of work, and expand their professional opportunities. At a time when data science skills are increasingly valuable in the workplace, WorldQuant is honored to partner with, and work alongside, Correlation One in this effort."

The Fall 2021 program will take place from September 18th to October 29th and will include seven weeks of case-based instruction, professional mentorship, and career coaching. During the program, teams of Fellows will complete capstone projects to be presented at a virtual finale on October 29th.

Learn more about the program at correlation-one.com/ds4a-women .

About Data Science for All (DS4A)

The Data Science for All (DS4A) initiative was launched by Correlation One to provide data and analytics training programs dedicated to advancing women and underrepresented minorities in data science, and promoting a more inclusive global AI ecosystem.

Data Science for All differs from higher education programs and bootcamps in a fundamental way: we optimize for equitable access to education. To improve equity of opportunity, and to increase women representation in leadership roles, we do not charge any fees or tuition payments from the Fellows in our programs. Instead, the program is supported by employers who aim to improve diversity in data and analytics, and who seek actionable solutions to meet their diversity and leadership representation goals.

The DS4A initiative has thus far graduated over 2,500 Fellows, including 400 DS4A / Women alums, and aims to train 10,000 over the next three years.

