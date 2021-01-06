Correctional Service Canada COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-out

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced that it is beginning vaccination of older, medically vulnerable federal inmates against COVID-19 as part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout, as recommended...

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced that it is beginning vaccination of older, medically vulnerable federal inmates against COVID-19 as part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout, as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

CSC expects to begin the rollout of vaccinations to highest-risk inmates in federal correctional institutions starting on January 8, 2021. As further supply of the vaccine becomes available, it will eventually be offered to all federal inmates based on NACI prioritization guidance. At this time, CSC expects to vaccinate approximately 600 inmates in the first phase.

Under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, CSC has an obligation to provide essential health care to federally incarcerated inmates. To this end, the vaccine will be administered to federal inmates by CSC health care professionals. CSC has been working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and has begun receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was recently approved by Health Canada.

CSC staff are vaccinated by their home province or territory. CSC and PHAC are working closely with the provinces and territories to facilitate access to the COVID-19 vaccine for staff in accordance with the priority groups identified by NACI. CSC has health care workers who provide close, direct care to inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 and who work in congregate living settings. We are working closely with provinces to ensure vaccines are prioritized for these workers in the first phase.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CSC has implemented rigorous infection prevention and control measures at its sites. Vaccines provide an additional measure to limit the spread of the virus and is key to further protect everyone.

Quote

"The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public is a top priority for the Correctional Service of Canada. This is very welcome news, as we know vaccines are a critical way to limit the spread of COVID-19. We will continue working with our public health partners, unions and stakeholders to roll out measures that help protect everyone during this public health pandemic."

Anne Kelly, CSC Commissioner

Quick Facts

CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health-care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates.

CSC has worked very closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada to respond to every aspect of the pandemic, including the provision of vaccines to inmates.

to respond to every aspect of the pandemic, including the provision of vaccines to inmates. CSC has a vaccination strategy that is aligned with the Government of Canada approach, following the recommendations and guidance of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. CSC's approach is consistent with past public health situations, such as H1N1, during which a similar process was followed.

approach, following the recommendations and guidance of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. CSC's approach is consistent with past public health situations, such as H1N1, during which a similar process was followed. Supplies necessary for administration of the Moderna vaccine, including syringes and alcohol wipes, will be provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada's national inventory.

national inventory. CSC established an integrated risk management process where, on an ongoing basis, decisions about its operations are made in close collaboration with public health authorities, unions, Elders, and stakeholders to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Inmate COVID-19 testing and results are reported daily, Monday to Friday, on our website based on confirmed lab results.

