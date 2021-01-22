Correction--Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders Of Its Touchscreen Products For Aviation Applications

Chengdu, China, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the news release, " Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications" issued on 20-Jan-2021 by Wetouch Technology Inc. The orders received were from an independent wholesaler. In addition, the factory examination was conducted by such independent wholesaler. The full corrected release is as follows:

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Receives Orders of Its Touchscreen Products for Aviation Applications

Chengdu, China, January 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that it has received recurring orders of its touchscreen products for applications in airline industry.

Since a factory examination by an independent wholesaler on June 20, 2020, the Company has experienced an uptick in purchase orders and deliveries for aviation related touchscreens products from its customers. It is anticipated that this new category by end applications will contribute additional $5.4 million to the Company's top line in 2021.

"We are very pleased with our inroad to aviation market and supplying to airline industry for in-flight entertainment systems and self-service kiosks at airports. said Guangde Cai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wetouch. We look forward to working closely with our customers and expanding our footprint in aviation market."

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The SEC encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand a company's future prospects and make informed investment decisions. The information on this website contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the risk factors set forth in the Company's Form 10 Registration Statement which can be viewed at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1826660/000149315220023313/form10-12ga.htm

About Wetouch Technology Inc

Wetouch, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Wetouch Technology Co. Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, ranging from 7.0 inch to 42 inch screens. The Company offers touchscreens for a variety of applications, including GPS/car entertainment panels for automotive industry, industrial human-machine interface ("HMI"), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, lottery and gaming machines, smart home, robots and charging stations. Wetouch sells its products both domestically in China and internationally, covering major areas in China, including but not limited to the eastern, southern, northern and southwest regions of China. Touchscreens produced by the Company not only have long life span and are low maintenance, but also have strong anti-interference, anti-corrosion, multi-touch capability and high light-transmittance ratio and stability. Wetouch has shipped products to South Korea and several European countries such as Spain and Germany and has established a strong and diversified client base. As of September 30, 2020, Wetouch held 10 patents and has passed a number of industry certifications, including ISO9001, ISO14001, TS16949, FCC, CE, ROHS, CCC, ROHS.

