CORRECTION -- Viper Networks, Inc.

TROY, Mich., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued today by Viper Networks, Inc. with the headline "Viper Networks and Local Partner Interconnected with Airtel, Hutch and SLT to Launch 100 Million Phase 1 Smart City Project in Sri Lanka," please note that currency was not indicated in the headline or first paragraph. It is USD. The corrected headline and first paragraph follow:

Viper Networks and Local Partner Interconnected with Airtel, Hutch and SLT to Launch $100 Million USD Phase 1 Smart City Project in Sri Lanka

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce partnership with local service provider interconnected to three (3) separate contracts with Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), Bharti Airtel and Hutch to Launch $100 Million USD Phase 1 Smart City Project in Sri Lanka. The project will grow into subsequent phases making it a $500 million USD project over the next 4 to 5 years.

Investor/Media Contact: SAG Equity Group at 407.444.5959