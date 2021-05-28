Correction Of Press Release May 26, 2021 - RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announced Results Of Voting At RioCan's Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a correction to its previously issued press release on May 26, 2021 regarding the voting results at RioCan's annual meeting. The correction relates to the total number of units represented by unitholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Correct information follows below.

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 148,050,152, representing 46.66% of RioCan's 317,262,819 outstanding units entitled to be voted.

