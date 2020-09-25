Correction: Jyseleca® (filgotinib) Approved In Japan For Rheumatoid Arthritis

Filgotinib demonstrates durable efficacy and consistent safety profile through 52 weeks in clinical trials

Mechelen, Belgium; 25 September 2020, 08.00 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) reports that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has granted Gilead K.K. (Tokyo, Japan) regulatory approval of Jyseleca ® (filgotinib 200 mg and 100 mg tablets), a once-daily, oral, JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies, including the prevention of structural joint damage.

Gilead Japan will hold the marketing authorization of Jyseleca in Japan and will be responsible for product supply of Jyseleca in Japan, while Eisai will be responsible for product distribution of Jyseleca in Japan in RA. The companies will jointly commercialize the medicine to make it available to physicians and patients across Japan.

For more information, please see Gilead's full press release on www.gilead.com .

Gilead is developing Jyseleca in collaboration with Galapagos. The two companies are conducting global studies investigating the potential role of Jyseleca in a variety of diseases, including the previously reported Phase 3 SELECTION trial in ulcerative colitis.

About GalapagosGalapagos discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, three of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. The company's pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. Galapagos' ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

